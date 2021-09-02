Sky Cams
State employees encouraged to get COVID vaccinated during day off Friday

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Before the start of the Labor Day weekend, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is giving all state employees the day off Friday as a vaccination holiday.

Gov. Kemp announced a few weeks ago that Friday, Sept. 3, is a day he’s giving all state employees off to continue the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen says city hall will be closed in alignment with the governor’s effort. Emergency personnel, however, will still be working.

Gillen says he hopes the staff uses the time off to go get vaccinated or to go get advice from their doctor about it. Gillen says while he doesn’t know an exact number, he does feel as though a lot of employees have already been vaccinated.

“I think we have a good percentage that are. We just want people who either haven’t had the opportunity or who maybe have some questions about it, here’s an opportunity for you to go find out and maybe get some information on that,” Gillen said.

Gillen says emergency personnel and public works crews will still be working tomorrow, but they will be given a different day off in exchange at a later time.

