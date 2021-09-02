Sky Cams
THURSDAY | Warm day with a spotty chance of storms

By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a mild and humid start to Thursday with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s across the Savannah Metro; mildest closer to the coastline.

A spotty shower, or two, remain possible through the morning commute. But, most will remain dry. Under a partly cloudy sky, the temperature warms into the mid-80s by noon and peaks in the upper 80s to 90 degrees between 2 and 4 p.m.

A few new storms may fire up this afternoon and early evening; mainly south of the Altamaha River. The forecast dries back out again going deeper into the evening as winds turn northerly and a drier air-mass works its way in.

I’m tracking a gorgeous Labor Day Weekend! You may feel a difference in the temperature tomorrow morning. Even cooler weather arrives this weekend; widespread 60s are in the forecast Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Heat returns next week.

