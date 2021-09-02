Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Tybee Island preparing for Labor Day weekend

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is preparing for their last busy summer weekend as tons of people are expected to come out and celebrate Labor Day.

City Manager Shawn Gillen says Labor Day weekend is always big on the island. He says although he’s not expecting record-breaking numbers, the city is still prepared and will have all hands on deck.

It’s the last hoorah for many this holiday weekend as they celebrate summer coming to an end and Labor Day. City Manager Shawn Gillen says the city expects June-sized crowds.

“We expect to see a lot of families out here this weekend. It typically is a pretty busy weekend for us,” Gillen said.

Anywhere between 11,000 to 12,000 cars, Gillen says, will come onto the island. This means traffic controls on Butler Avenue will be in place one last time until next season.

“Saturday and Sunday we’ll do those traffic controls because we do expect a large amount of cars coming on the island, again, weather dependent.”

Gillen reminds people to pay attention to the lifeguard flags for water conditions and to stay off the sandbar. Code enforcement will also be out making their rounds looking for all sorts of beach violations. He says they’ve been really cracking down on one violation in particular.

“Make sure that your litter is contained at all times in a bag or container. If you bring it on the beach, take it off the beach. We don’t give warnings, we just give a ticket.”

And looking back on this season, Gillen says the island was definitely a popular destination.

“We did see a lot of numbers this year. Our numbers were up as far as traffic flow and parking revenue things like that, so we saw a lot more people coming into the island.”

On Sunday, Visit Tybee will be hosting their Labor Day Beach Bash on the pier. The event is free and it features live music starting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Thomas Berry (Chatham County Jail)
Man, pregnant girlfriend held at gunpoint in Chatham Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
Teenager charged with murder after three found dead on July 4 in Bulloch Co.
Ga. Rep. Carl Gilliard reacts after couple held at gunpoint
Rep. Gilliard says Chatham Co. couple held at gunpoint is example why change to citizen’s arrest law was important
An accident on Wednesday shut down the eastbound lanes of I-16. Chatham Emergency Management...
Eastbound lanes of I-16 reopen after accident with serious injuries
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

Starting on Thursday, Sept. 2, drive-thru style COVID-19 testing will be offered at no cost in...
New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Effingham Co.
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
FILE PHOTO
Location, date change for Savannah Philharmonic’s ‘Phil the Park’ concert
Savannah dancer earns scholarship to prestigious ballet training program
Savannah dancer earns scholarship to prestigious ballet training program