Tybee Island preparing for Labor Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is preparing for their last busy summer weekend as tons of people are expected to come out and celebrate Labor Day.

City Manager Shawn Gillen says Labor Day weekend is always big on the island. He says although he’s not expecting record-breaking numbers, the city is still prepared and will have all hands on deck.

It’s the last hoorah for many this holiday weekend as they celebrate summer coming to an end and Labor Day. City Manager Shawn Gillen says the city expects June-sized crowds.

“We expect to see a lot of families out here this weekend. It typically is a pretty busy weekend for us,” Gillen said.

Anywhere between 11,000 to 12,000 cars, Gillen says, will come onto the island. This means traffic controls on Butler Avenue will be in place one last time until next season.

“Saturday and Sunday we’ll do those traffic controls because we do expect a large amount of cars coming on the island, again, weather dependent.”

Gillen reminds people to pay attention to the lifeguard flags for water conditions and to stay off the sandbar. Code enforcement will also be out making their rounds looking for all sorts of beach violations. He says they’ve been really cracking down on one violation in particular.

“Make sure that your litter is contained at all times in a bag or container. If you bring it on the beach, take it off the beach. We don’t give warnings, we just give a ticket.”

And looking back on this season, Gillen says the island was definitely a popular destination.

“We did see a lot of numbers this year. Our numbers were up as far as traffic flow and parking revenue things like that, so we saw a lot more people coming into the island.”

On Sunday, Visit Tybee will be hosting their Labor Day Beach Bash on the pier. The event is free and it features live music starting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.