Water ruling gives hope to opponents of Okefenokee mine plan

Jane Winkler stands with a sign that says "Protect The Okefenokee" outside a church where...
Jane Winkler stands with a sign that says "Protect The Okefenokee" outside a church where Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp met with local Chamber of Commerce members in Folkston, Ga., on April 22, 2021. Winkler and others are fighting a mining company's plan to dig for minerals about 3 miles from the edge of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The company Twin Pines Minerals says it can mine the area without harming the swamp. But federal government scientists have said the project could damage the swamp's ability to hold water. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)(Russ Bynum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has struck down a Trump-era rule that eliminated federal protections for some wetlands and streams. The ruling Monday is giving hope to opponents of a proposed mine outside the Okefenokee Swamp’s vast wildlife refuge in southeast Georgia.

The rule tossed out by a federal judge in Arizona narrowed the types of U.S. waters that qualify for federal protection from pollution under the Clean Water Act. One high-profile project directly affected by the environmental rollbacks under former President Donald Trump was a proposal to mine titanium dioxide near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

Now environmental groups hope the judge’s ruling means the federal government will once again have oversight over the project near the Okefenokee.

