Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Appling Co. schools canceling class Friday due to bus shortage; buses being used for football game

Appling County School District
Appling County School District(Appling County School District)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Appling County schools will be closed Friday, Sept. 10 due to a shortage of buses, according to the school district.

In a message from the superintendent posted on the school district’s website, the school will need approximately nine buses to transport the band, cheerleaders and football team to Tift County for Friday night’s game. The district was already short five buses for afternoon routes.

You can read the full message below:

“Good afternoon!  We appreciate everyone working with us since school has opened this year!  As you know, we opened under circumstances we were not expecting this school year and I would like to take the time to say a huge THANK YOU to our Staff, Students, Parents, and Community for supporting us through these challenging times!  Our staff is doing an outstanding job educating our students and they are definitely our heroes!  Please take time to thank our educators as we continue to move along.

Next Friday, Sept 10, our schools will be closed due to shortages on buses.  We will have approximately 9 buses that will transport our band, cheerleaders, and football team to Tift County and will leave around 2.  In addition, we are already short 5 buses for afternoon routes that are double or triple run routes currently.

Thank you for understanding and your help in supporting our students and staff.

Scarlett Miles Copeland

Superintendent”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office confirms multiple employees were injured after an...
4 people injured in explosion at Hazlehurst Wood Pellets
SCCPSS bus driver protest Friday morning in Savannah.
SCCPSS bus driver protest affecting bus routes
FILE PHOTO - A generic picture of an alligator.
Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator on Hilton Head Island
Former Brunswick district attorney indicted on charges for hindering Ahmaud Arbery case investigation
Ga. Rep. Carl Gilliard reacts after couple held at gunpoint
Rep. Gilliard says Chatham Co. couple held at gunpoint is example why change to citizen’s arrest law was important

Latest News

Aerial observers survey the Golden Ray wreck site for any environmental impacts on Thursday....
Environmental impact of Golden Ray removal, oil leak
Health leaders monitoring new COVID variant
Health leaders monitoring new COVID variant
Beachgoers enjoy rays of sunshine on Hilton Head Island
Beachgoers enjoy rays of sunshine on Hilton Head Island
Final cut begins on the Golden Ray as two pieces remain
Final cut begins on the Golden Ray as two pieces remain