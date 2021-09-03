Appling Co. schools canceling class Friday due to bus shortage; buses being used for football game

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Appling County schools will be closed Friday, Sept. 10 due to a shortage of buses, according to the school district.

In a message from the superintendent posted on the school district’s website, the school will need approximately nine buses to transport the band, cheerleaders and football team to Tift County for Friday night’s game. The district was already short five buses for afternoon routes.

You can read the full message below:

“Good afternoon! We appreciate everyone working with us since school has opened this year! As you know, we opened under circumstances we were not expecting this school year and I would like to take the time to say a huge THANK YOU to our Staff, Students, Parents, and Community for supporting us through these challenging times! Our staff is doing an outstanding job educating our students and they are definitely our heroes! Please take time to thank our educators as we continue to move along.

Next Friday, Sept 10, our schools will be closed due to shortages on buses. We will have approximately 9 buses that will transport our band, cheerleaders, and football team to Tift County and will leave around 2. In addition, we are already short 5 buses for afternoon routes that are double or triple run routes currently.

Thank you for understanding and your help in supporting our students and staff.

Scarlett Miles Copeland

Superintendent”

