Beachgoers enjoy rays of sunshine on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend is the last opportunity for a lot of people to hit the beach for the year.

“Labor Day weekend, last weekend to get out with the family before everyone goes back to school if you have kids,” beachgoer Pete Moody said.

As far as a lot of people out here are concerned though, Labor Day isn’t the only holiday they’re celebrating.

“We come down, the group of us, come down every year, been coming for 10 years to kick off the Clemson football season and we stay for a whole week,” beachgoer Jennifer Jones said.

She says it just works out.

“It is very convenient that football and that holiday weekend coincide together,” Jones said.

Of course, we know it’s Clemson vs Georgia on Saturday night, which has this beach split. One thing everyone can agree on is that nobody wants this summer beach season to end, so they’re making the most of it while they still can.

