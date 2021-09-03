Sky Cams
End Zone: High school football scores for Sept. 3

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 3 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Johnson at Islands
  • Savannah at New Hampstead
  • Frederica at Calvary
  • Swainsboro at Statesboro
  • Telfair County at SEB
  • Wheeler County at Portal
  • GOTW: ECI at Vidalia 7:30
  • Jenkins at Jeff Davis
  • Richmond Hill at Burke County
  • South Effingham at Appling County
  • Pierce County at Claxton
  • Hephzibah at Screven County
  • Treutlen at Montgomery County
  • Bacon County at Berrien
  • Savannah Christian at Valwood
  • Bryan County at East Laurens
  • Long County at Charlton
  • Benedictine at Beaufort
  • Wade Hampton vs. Estill
  • HHIHS at Lower Richland High School
  • Memorial Day at Thomas Jefferson
  • Pinewood Christian at John Milledge Academy
  • RTCA at Edmund Burke
  • St. Andrew’s at JPII
  • Dorchester Academy at Thomas Heyward

Canceled:

  • Beach vs. Country Day
  • Jenkins vs. Windsor Forest
  • Bethesda at Beaufort Academy
  • Bluffton at Airport High
  • Aynor at Whale Branch
  • Brantley County at Jeff Davis
  • Effingham Co. vs. Liberty Co.
  • Richmond Hill at Wayne Co.

