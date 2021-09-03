End Zone: High school football scores for Sept. 3
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 3 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
- Johnson at Islands
- Savannah at New Hampstead
- Frederica at Calvary
- Swainsboro at Statesboro
- Telfair County at SEB
- Wheeler County at Portal
- GOTW: ECI at Vidalia 7:30
- Jenkins at Jeff Davis
- Richmond Hill at Burke County
- South Effingham at Appling County
- Pierce County at Claxton
- Hephzibah at Screven County
- Treutlen at Montgomery County
- Bacon County at Berrien
- Savannah Christian at Valwood
- Bryan County at East Laurens
- Long County at Charlton
- Benedictine at Beaufort
- Wade Hampton vs. Estill
- HHIHS at Lower Richland High School
- Memorial Day at Thomas Jefferson
- Pinewood Christian at John Milledge Academy
- RTCA at Edmund Burke
- St. Andrew’s at JPII
- Dorchester Academy at Thomas Heyward
Canceled:
- Beach vs. Country Day
- Jenkins vs. Windsor Forest
- Bethesda at Beaufort Academy
- Bluffton at Airport High
- Aynor at Whale Branch
- Brantley County at Jeff Davis
- Effingham Co. vs. Liberty Co.
- Richmond Hill at Wayne Co.
