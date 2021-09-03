Sky Cams
FRIDAY | Stunning weather has filtered into the forecast

By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday. Temperatures are cooler this morning; in the mid to upper 60s inland and in the lower 70s closer to the coast and south of the Altamaha River.

The forecast is dry and mostly sunny this morning. Under just a few clouds, the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s by noon and peaks in the mid to upper 80s between 2 and 4 p.m.

The forecast remains dry today with a northerly and northeasterly breeze.

Stunning, dry weather lingers through our Labor Day weekend. Saturday morning will be the coolest with temperatures in the low to mid-60s in many communities before 8 a.m. Weekend afternoons will be warm with temperatures in the mid-80s to near 90... but, with lower humidity during the afternoon.

A warming trend kicks-in heading into next work-week with temperatures soaring into the low to mid-90s each afternoon as humidity returns. Our next chance of scattered rain arrives next week.

Have a great weekend,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

