A gorgeous Labor Day weekend forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looks like we eeked out an 85° high temperature at the airport early this afternoon with a couple of cities getting into the upper 80s including Hinesville, Alma, and St. Simons. Dewpoints are running in the low to mid 60s away from the beaches so what you see is what you “feel” as far as heat indices perhaps one or two degrees warmer than the actual air temperature in some cities.

This evening should be very pleasant with temperatures around 79° at 7:46pm sunset. High pressure will extend across the Southeast through the holiday weekend keeping us dry.

Daybreak Saturday some cities like Statesboro, Guyton, Springfield, and Sylvania will drop to 60° and that’s more a norm for mid-October! Savannah should drop to about 65° and the beaches to 70° with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, low humidity, and sunshine.

Daybreak Sunday not as cool, but still low 60s for our cities north and northwest of Savannah, low 70s at the beaches and afternoon highs near 90 with mostly sunny skies and relatively low humidity.

Labor Day a cold front will approach from the northwest but it looks as if it may take all day to reach us, and it doesn’t have much moisture with it. Temperatures will be on the rise as well. Morning lows near 70; afternoon high 94° with a mix of sun and clouds, rain chances 10%.

Rain chances creep up mid week due to that aforementioned front and another front but isolated in nature.

MARINE: TONIGHT...NE winds 10 to 15kt, seas 3 ft. SATURDAY...NE winds 10 to 15kt, seas 3-4 ft. SATURDAY NIGHT...E winds 10 to 15kt, seas 3-4 ft. SUNDAY...NE winds 5 to 10kt, seas 2-3 ft. SUNDAY NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10kt, seas 2 ft. MONDAY...SW winds 5 to 10kt, seas 2 ft. MONDAY NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15kt, seas 2-3ft.

RIP CURRENTS: The Tybee Island lifeguards have reported multiple rip currents Friday, therefore, a moderate risk of rip currents is in effect for our Georgia beaches through Friday evening due to elevated breaker heights and gusty winds. The wave models have a 3-4 ft NE swell around 6-7 seconds just off our coast this weekend. If the trajectory changes slightly, then it could brush our coast, leading to concerns for rip currents at our GA beaches. Additionally, models also show a long period swell from distant Hurricane Larry migrating into our waters next week.

