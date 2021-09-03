Sky Cams
Health departments to open on Labor Day for COVID-19 vaccines, testing

Health departments in Chatham. Bryan, Camden, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties will be open to give the COIVD-19 vaccines during the Labor Day holiday.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a three-day weekend for most people, but for Georgia state offices and a few school districts in the area, Friday kicks off a four-day weekend.

The reason behind the extra day off is to give employees and students time to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Even though state offices in Georgia are closed, there is one exception and that is health departments. They will be open Friday to offer the vaccines.

Some school districts also decided to give staff and students the day off to encourage getting the COVID-19 vaccine. All schools in Bulloch and Bryan counties will be closed Friday.

The health department will have their vaccination and testing call centers operating as normal on Friday. Health departments in Chatham. Bryan, Camden, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties will be open to give vaccines Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“I hope that we are overrun with so many people wanting the vaccine on Friday that we can’t handle it. I don’t expect that to be the case but we will be offering vaccines for free in all of the health departments throughout the Coastal Health District on Friday so our guys will be working and we will be available to vaccinate anybody that wants to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Coastal Health District.

Not only will they be open Friday offering COVID-19 vaccines and testing, but the health department will also still be offering the services on Monday during the Labor Day holiday.

In addition to heath department locations, there are several mobile clinics happening each day this holiday weekend. Check the full list of locations and times below.

For more COVID-19 vaccine and testing information from the Coastal Health District, click here.

