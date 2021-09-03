Sky Cams
Montgomery County Schools shifting to virtual learning Sept. 8 due to lack of staff from Covid

Montgomery County Schools will transfer to virtual learning on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 due to...
Montgomery County Schools will transfer to virtual learning on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 due to the number of staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are quarantined due to exposure that has impacted their ability to continue in-person learning.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Montgomery County Schools will transfer to virtual learning Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

The school district says currently, the number of staff who have tested positive or who are quarantined due to exposure has impacted their ability to continue in-person learning. They said the health and safety of their students and staff is their top priority.

Student will remain in virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 17. There will be no school for students on Tuesday, Sept. 7. In-person learning will resume on Monday, Sept. 20 as long as it is deemed safe to do so. Students who are currently enrolled in virtual learning will remain on their current plan.

The following is from the Montgomery County School District:

