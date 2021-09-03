Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Police officer chases chicken across the road

By Justin Reyes and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Apparently, to get away from the police in Texas!

KGNS reported a video is making rounds on social media showing a Laredo police officer chasing a little chicken near International and Loop 20. Sarahi Rodriguez shared footage of the fowl’s getaway.

There’s no word on what led to the chicken run, but it happened right in front of Bush’s Chicken restaurant. Maybe the little guy tried to make a break for it.

It’s unknown if it was apprehended or evaded arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office confirms multiple employees were injured after an...
4 people injured in explosion at Hazlehurst Wood Pellets
FILE PHOTO - A generic picture of an alligator.
Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator on Hilton Head Island
Ga. Rep. Carl Gilliard reacts after couple held at gunpoint
Rep. Gilliard says Chatham Co. couple held at gunpoint is example why change to citizen’s arrest law was important
Former Brunswick district attorney indicted on charges for hindering Ahmaud Arbery case investigation
SCCPSS bus driver protest Friday morning in Savannah.
SCCPSS bus driver protest affecting bus routes

Latest News

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
FILE — In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, pleads not guilty in sex assault
A Mississippi Freedom Trail marker sits before the remains of Bryant's Grocery and Meat Market...
Emmett Till historical marker goes missing in Mississippi