Red flags flying on Tybee beaches to warn of strong rip currents

TYBEE BEACH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a red flag day on Tybee Island because of the significant rip currents.

Lifeguards are warning people that these dangerous water conditions are expected the next few days.

Senior Lifeguard Todd Horne says they haven’t had any rescues Friday because of these conditions, but they want it to stay that way for the rest of the day and over the weekend.

As the red flags wave on the beach, lifeguards say they’re busy educating beachgoers about rip currents and the dangers they could face in the water this weekend.

Horne says the rip currents they’re seeing are most prominent north of 3rd Street and that these types of conditions are the worst during high tide times.

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to the island over the next few days, so Horne says he wants them to know how to spot rip currents and how to get to safety if they find themselves in a bad situation.

“It’s discolored water. You can see the foamy water up on top leading back out further into the ocean. If you get caught in a rip current the number one thing is don’t panic. Don’t panic, swim parallel to shore and once it releases you swim back in,” Horne said.

Horne says when people come onto the beach, they need to pay attention to the color of the flags. If anyone has any questions or concerns, they’re encouraged to talk with the lifeguards before getting into the water.

