Savannah Bananas named 2021 CPL Organization of the Year

Savannah Bananas
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas just closed out their 2021 season, but they still have a lot to celebrate.

The team was just named the 2021 CPL Organization of the Year. The Bananas announced the honor on their Twitter Thursday afternoon.

