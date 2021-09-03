Savannah Bananas named 2021 CPL Organization of the Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas just closed out their 2021 season, but they still have a lot to celebrate.

The team was just named the 2021 CPL Organization of the Year. The Bananas announced the honor on their Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Wow! What an incredible way to close out the 2021 season. Couldn't have done it without you Banana Nation! https://t.co/BAzGC8ShDC — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) September 2, 2021

