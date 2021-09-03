SC reports 6,032 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, following two days above 5,000.

DHEC reported a total of 6,032 new cases, more than 800 over the previous day, and 38 deaths, down from 60 reported on Thursday.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported Friday were Wednesday’s totals.

Friday’s report listed 4,685 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 1,347 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

Greenville County had the most new cases with 568. But Charleston and Dorchester Counties each reported more than 300.

Berkeley County reported 219 new cases, while Beaufort County reported 135. Colleton, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties each listed fewer than 65.

The total deaths included 31 confirmed and 7 probable deaths.

Of the 31 deaths, 11 were reported in Lowcountry counties.

Charleston County listed four confirmed deaths. Beaufort County listed one confirmed death. Berkeley listed two confirmed deaths and Dorchester County listed three.

The results came from 46,627 tests conducted with a positive rate 12.6%, down from Thursday’s 14.5%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 752,378 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 608,946 cases detected using PCR tests and 143,432 detected with rapid tests.

As of Thursday, DHEC reported a total of 10,771 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,434 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,347 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 9.6 million tests since the pandemic began.







