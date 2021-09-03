Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SCCPSS bus driver protest affecting bus routes

SCCPSS bus driver protest Friday morning in Savannah.
SCCPSS bus driver protest Friday morning in Savannah.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bus driver shortages and working conditions are issues we’ve been hearing about since before school began, but now Savannah-Chatham County school bus drivers say they’ve had enough.

About 80 SCCPSS bus drivers called out of work Friday morning saying they will not be driving their routes today. Their main concerns are safety on the bus, fair pay, retirement benefits, and overall communication from the school board.

The protest is heavily affecting bus routes Friday morning. The school district sent the following notification to parents to warn them of the issue.

Good morning parents:

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Transportation Department is currently experiencing significant delays district wide.

WTOC will continue to follow this developing story today and have more online and later on THE News.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ga. Rep. Carl Gilliard reacts after couple held at gunpoint
Rep. Gilliard says Chatham Co. couple held at gunpoint is example why change to citizen’s arrest law was important
The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office confirms multiple employees were injured after an...
4 people injured in explosion at Hazlehurst Wood Pellets
FILE PHOTO - A generic picture of an alligator.
Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator on Hilton Head Island
Former Brunswick district attorney indicted on charges for hindering Ahmaud Arbery case investigation
Twin infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin toddlers found dead inside vehicle outside day care, RCSD investigating

Latest News

Montgomery County Schools will transfer to virtual learning on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 due to...
Montgomery County Schools shifting to virtual learning Sept. 8 due to lack of staff from Covid
Health departments in Chatham. Bryan, Camden, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh...
Health departments to open on Labor Day for COVID-19 vaccines, testing
Downtown Savannah.
Savannah prepares for busy Labor Day weekend
Daniel McLeod and his family
Effingham Co. widower encourages vaccinations after wife dies from complications brought on by COVID-19