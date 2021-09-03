SCCPSS bus driver protest affecting bus routes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bus driver shortages and working conditions are issues we’ve been hearing about since before school began, but now Savannah-Chatham County school bus drivers say they’ve had enough.

About 80 SCCPSS bus drivers called out of work Friday morning saying they will not be driving their routes today. Their main concerns are safety on the bus, fair pay, retirement benefits, and overall communication from the school board.

The protest is heavily affecting bus routes Friday morning. The school district sent the following notification to parents to warn them of the issue.

Good morning parents:

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Transportation Department is currently experiencing significant delays district wide.

WTOC will continue to follow this developing story today and have more online and later on THE News.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.