Special election to be held to fill Rep. Mickey Stephens’ seat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Kemp announced Friday a Special Election for House District 165 to fill the vacancy due to the passing of Representative Mickey Stephens.

The Special Election will be on November 2, 2021 and will run concurrent to the November 2, 2021 Municipal Election.

You can find the call for a Special Election below.

