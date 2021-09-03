Sky Cams
Special election to be held to fill Rep. Mickey Stephens’ seat

Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens, D - Savannah, packs up after the House went into recess at the...
Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens, D - Savannah, packs up after the House went into recess at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Kemp announced Friday a Special Election for House District 165 to fill the vacancy due to the passing of Representative Mickey Stephens.

The Special Election will be on November 2, 2021 and will run concurrent to the November 2, 2021 Municipal Election.

You can find the call for a Special Election below.

Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing for law expanding access to Naloxone
