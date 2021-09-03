Suspect arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in June
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has confirmed that the driver wanted in connection to killing a pedestrian during a police chase is now in jail.
Dougherty County Jail records show 37-year old Kenneth Wright of Statesboro was arrested Friday and is being held for another law enforcement agency.
He is wanted in connection to the death of 56-year-old Stephen Milton of Savannah. Georgia State Patrol says Milton was hit and killed while walking across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on June 16 during a high-speed police chase.
Wright has been on the run since then.
