Suspect arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in June

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has confirmed that the driver wanted in connection to killing a pedestrian during a police chase is now in jail.

Dougherty County Jail records show 37-year old Kenneth Wright of Statesboro was arrested Friday and is being held for another law enforcement agency.

He is wanted in connection to the death of 56-year-old Stephen Milton of Savannah. Georgia State Patrol says Milton was hit and killed while walking across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on June 16 during a high-speed police chase.

Wright has been on the run since then.

