Comfortable weather continues into Sunday morning!

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Comfortable weather continues this afternoon after a refreshing morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. This will be a perfect evening to get outside. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees at sunset under mostly sunny skies with a light onshore breeze.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 7.5′ 7:30AM I 0.9′ 1:44PM I 8.7′ 7:50PM

We’ll see another “cool” morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60 west of I-95. Mostly clear skies return on Sunday with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. We’ll see the wind come in from the south, which will increase our dewpoints. Meaning, it won’t be quite as comfortable on Labor Day. Temperatures will start out near 70 degrees on Monday with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. All in all, we will see great weather through Labor Day with just a minimal rain chance.

Rain chances remain low on Tuesday with morning lows in the lower 70s and afternoon highs just above 90 degrees. We will then see a slightly better chance for showers during the middle of the week with highs in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. These rain chances are dependent on the evolution of moisture moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Update:

We are watching shower and thunderstorm activity over the Yucatan Peninsula that will move into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday into the middle of the week. This has a 30% chance of tropical development and could increase our rain chances during the middle of the week.

Hurricane Larry is now a Major Category 3 Hurricane, churning up the water in the central Atlantic Ocean. Larry is expected to maintain its Major Hurricane classification through the middle of next week and could make a close pass to Bermuda on Thursday.

