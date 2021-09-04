Georgia, Clemson fans show out for College GameDay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTOC) - Fans began lining up at 5:30 a.m. Saturday for College GameDay.

Some brought their A-game with clever signs, while some decided to take shots at their rivals.

Behind-the-scenes at College GameDay 📺🏈 pic.twitter.com/Ix7JZZ2JJO — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) September 4, 2021

Others hoped to catch a glimpse of some big names in sports: whether it was Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart, Carolina Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule or NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, everyone was ready for the top-five showdown between Clemson and Georgia.

“We really missed it. It’s exciting. This is an amazing environment. All the fans are being so friendly,” said Dale Perry.

One group of longtime Georgia fans made the trip from Savannah to the Queen City on Friday.

“I think people were suffering from withdrawals, because in the South we love college football so much,” said David Dewitt.

Elizabeth Dewitt agreed.

“It’s a great atmosphere. I’m glad we’re back at it,” she said.

With the game sold out, this will be the biggest environment either team, or their fans, has seen in more than a year.

“It’s great, you know, we missed out a lot last year due to Covid and all. You know, Clemson didn’t have many fans in the stands, but this is almost like back to normal seeing the game day atmosphere out here and everything,” said Clemson fan Mike Mathews.

Whether you’re a Tiger or a Bulldog, everyone agreed that it feels good having college football finally back.

Masks are required in the stadium, but that isn’t likely to quiet Bank of America Stadium one bit for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

