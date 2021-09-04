Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Lowcountry deputies searching for driver who shot at motorist for honking her horn

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a driver who shot...
Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a driver who shot at another motorist after honking her horn at him in the Bluffton area on Friday.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a driver who shot at another motorist who honked her horn at him following a near collision in the Bluffton area on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, just after 5 p.m., a woman was driving on Cape Jasmine Road near Cotton Grass Lane when a newer model white sedan pulled out in front of her and nearly hit her car. 

A report states that when the woman honked her horn in response to the near collision, the driver of the sedan stopped, got out of this his vehicle, took out a pistol and shot in the direction of the woman’s vehicle, striking it once.

The woman was not injured. 

BCSO officials said the the shooter, described a man in his early 20s, drove away from the scene in the direction of Gibbet Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
SLED investigating shooting that injured Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Police lights
Port Wentworth Police involved in high speed chase, suspect arrested

Latest News

Man’s body found off Ferguson Avenue in Chatham County
Wayne County Schools to begin hybrid learning this week
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
SLED investigating shooting that injured Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens...
7 people wounded when man opens fire in Georgia college town
A 12-year-old from Walterboro, who has been hospitalized for weeks at MUSC’s children’s...
Lowcountry 12-year-old hospitalized for COVID-19 is now off the ventilator