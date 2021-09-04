Port Wentworth Police involved in high speed chase, suspect arrested

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department was involved in a high speed chase on Friday.

Police say the pursuit started at Sonny Dixon Interchange and Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. Officers were attempting to stop a vehicle driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone when the driver failed to comply.

The driver took police on a high speed chase that ended in the Lake Shore subdivision where children and adults were outside and getting off of school buses. Officers say residents helped them apprehend the driver by pointing in the direction he went.

The suspect has been identified as Timothy Dillard. He is charged with Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield, Felony Fleeing to Elude, two counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officers, Reckless Conduct, Driving Under the Influence, and multiple more traffic related charges.

