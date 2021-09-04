Sources: Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating a shooting in Hampton County.

SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby said the person shot was Alex Murdaugh. He says SLED is actively investigating the incident.

There was no immediate word on Murdaugh’s condition.

Crosby says the request for SLED to investigate the incident was made by the Hampton County Sheriff.

Alex Murdaugh is the father of Paul Murdaugh and the husband of Margaret Murdaugh who were found shot to death in Colleton County in June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

