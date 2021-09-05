Americans turning to dollar stores for groceries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -

During the pandemic many Americans had to cut back on spending. Many Americans are relying on dollar stores for their everyday needs as grocery store prices continue to skyrocket.

Chains like Dollar Tree and Dollar General are experiencing blockbuster sales and 1,650 dollar stores are expected to open this year. Which is nearly half of all new national retail openings according to Coresight research. Many Americans started to shop at dollar stores for groceries to get more for less money during the pandemic.

Foot traffic at dollar general is up 32 percent from pre- pandemic levels compared to 3 percent at Walmart according to Placer AI. Many Americans like Sage Wilson have now realized they can shop at these stores for a much cheaper price.

“They have most of the products I’m looking for. You know at different locations there might be more things but this is I would say the more affordable price,” said Wilson.

Dollar tree is also hiring nearly 35,000 new workers nationwide to prepare for the holiday season. For more information you can visit their website at https://www.dollartree.com/careers

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.