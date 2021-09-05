Sky Cams
Crowds flock to Tybee Island for Labor Day Weekend

Folks celebrate on Tybee Island at 9th annual Labor Day Beach Bash a few years ago.
By Gage Griffin
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - With summer is coming to a close many people are flocking to Tybee island for one last trip. Tybee Island has been jam packed this weekend. Tourists and locals alike have been filling the beach and enjoying the long weekend. As the day goes on more and more people are filling the beaches. Some of them are locals, some are here for vacation and others are just here for a break like Jamie Schofield.

“Well our kids aren’t here so I mean I’d say that’s high five. High five. Did it. No i mean honestly just relaxing and being a second to take a breath before we enter into the holiday season as well,” said Schofield.

Schofield and her husband actually had plans on going to New Orleans this weekend but because of Hurricane Ida changed their trip to be in Savannah and Tybee Island. So far they said they are loving it and are glad they came!

Tybee Island still has many upcoming events planned. You can find more information about this on https://visittybee.com/

