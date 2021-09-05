Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 9-5-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will approach the area Monday but stall to our west into Wednesday. This will keep our rain chances low and our temps above average. A second cold front will move in Thursday and pass south of the area into Saturday. This will bring more clouds and cooler but seasonable temps. We are watching the potential for tropical moisture move in from the Gulf of Mexico Thursday or Friday. Computer models are suggesting showers Friday but we’ll have a better handle on exact timing in the next few days. There is a 30% chance this area may become tropical so we’ll be monitoring closely.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early with patchy fog possible, lows 66-72.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.

TROPICS: Hurricane Larry is moving to the NW in the central Atlantic Ocean about 1100 miles southeast of Bermuda. Larry is a cat 3 hurricane and is forecast to remain a major hurricane as it passes just east of Bermuda Thursday. Larry will weaken a little Friday as it turns to the northwest and may get close to Newfoundland Saturday. It is no threat to our area but keep our rip current a little higher than normal. A surface trough combined with an upper level disturbance over the Yucatán Peninsula is producing widespread showers and storms. This area is forecast to move closer to the Gulf coast by midweek. Upper level winds should prevent any significant development. There is a 30% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days and areas from Louisiana to Florida will need to monitor its progress this week.

Marine Forecast: Tonight: SE winds at 10 kt becoming S after midnight. Seas 2-3 ft. Monday: W winds at 5-10 kt becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2-3 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.