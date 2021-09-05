Man’s body found off Ferguson Avenue in Chatham County
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was found Sunday morning off Ferguson Avenue in Chatham County, according to Chatham County Police.
Officers responded to the scene around 10:45 a.m. in the 9000 block of Ferguson Avenue. The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
