Man’s body found off Ferguson Avenue in Chatham County

(Source: Associated Press)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was found Sunday morning off Ferguson Avenue in Chatham County, according to Chatham County Police.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:45 a.m. in the 9000 block of Ferguson Avenue. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

