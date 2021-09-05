New foundation hopes to raise autism awareness in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new foundation in Savannah is raising awareness for people with autism. On Saturday morning, folks laced up their shoes for the Kennedy 3K Heart and Sole Walk in Daffin Park.

“It actually feels great cause I get to be a part of something that’s real special,” said Paris Baker, who recently began The Paris Baker Foundation. “It’s not a disease. It’s something that needs to be loved and something that needs to be protected. That’s why I really started it and that’s why I really want the community to join me.”

He says his mission is to find positive ways to boost awareness of autism in Savannah, while also educating people on how to cope with loved ones who are autistic. Baker says someone in his life is his inspiration.

“My best friend, his daughter has autism. Her name is Kennedy and she’s very special to me,” said Baker.

Kennedy’s father Kenny Moore is the co-founder of the foundation.

“Sometimes they don’t have control over their behavioral issues, temper tantrums, throwing objects, being shy in big crowds,” said Moore.

The walk was followed by a flag football tournament, food and fun. Moore says he hopes people will come out to their next events to learn more about autism. He says it’s been amazing to watch his daughter’s personality start to come out.

“This is the first of many. Thanks to everyone for coming out,” said Moore.

Baker says the foundation does have two more events planned for the year. To find those details and to stay in the know, visit their Facebook page.

