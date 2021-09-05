Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Old Savannah City Mission preparing for upgrades

Old Savannah City Mission (Source: WTOC)
Old Savannah City Mission (Source: WTOC)
By Gage Griffin
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -

Old Savannah City Mission is a rehab center and homeless shelter that offers a multitude of services to the homeless population in Savannah. The center is in the process of preparing for a major renovation.

This center currently has a dormitory for overnight guests with showers. They also have a dining hall for all guests that offers 3 meals a day. The missions dining hall, kitchen and offices are all about to be renovated and expanded once the city approves the plan.

The center also has a thirteen month fresh start program for men out of prison. This program helps to get them back on their feet and encourages them to get employed. They mostly focus on helping men who suffer from drug and alcohol addiction.

They offer these men a place to stay, 3 meals a day, showers and even a job. Gregory Young is one of these men who took advantage of this center and he is currently the food service manager. It’s been a long road for Young to get where he is today. He was in a jail 7 years ago when he realized he needed to turn his life around.

“And I set there in that jail and told them i need some help and I just kept suggesting this mission. And they said how do you know they lol take you? And I said all you need to do is show up and they’ll take you,” said Young.

For more information on Old Savannah city mission you can visit their website at https://oldsavannahcitymission.org/

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
SLED investigating shooting that injured Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Police lights
Port Wentworth Police involved in high speed chase, suspect arrested

Latest News

Tybee Island Pier
Tybee putting on annual Labor Day beach bash
Americans turning to dollar stores for groceries
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
SLED investigating shooting that injured Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
SLED investigating shooting that injured Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County