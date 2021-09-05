Old Savannah City Mission preparing for upgrades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -

Old Savannah City Mission is a rehab center and homeless shelter that offers a multitude of services to the homeless population in Savannah. The center is in the process of preparing for a major renovation.

This center currently has a dormitory for overnight guests with showers. They also have a dining hall for all guests that offers 3 meals a day. The missions dining hall, kitchen and offices are all about to be renovated and expanded once the city approves the plan.

The center also has a thirteen month fresh start program for men out of prison. This program helps to get them back on their feet and encourages them to get employed. They mostly focus on helping men who suffer from drug and alcohol addiction.

They offer these men a place to stay, 3 meals a day, showers and even a job. Gregory Young is one of these men who took advantage of this center and he is currently the food service manager. It’s been a long road for Young to get where he is today. He was in a jail 7 years ago when he realized he needed to turn his life around.

“And I set there in that jail and told them i need some help and I just kept suggesting this mission. And they said how do you know they lol take you? And I said all you need to do is show up and they’ll take you,” said Young.

For more information on Old Savannah city mission you can visit their website at https://oldsavannahcitymission.org/

