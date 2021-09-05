Tybee putting on annual Labor Day beach bash

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WTOC) - Tybee island is having their annual Labor Day beach bash on September 5th at 7 pm.

This party will be happening on the Tybee Island pier. There will be food and drinks available for purchase. The party will also feature the swinging medallions band.

This band regularly frequents Tybee and is excited to perform tonight. The bands original drummer Joe Morris emphasized how the event will be a lot of fun.

“They’re gonna see a band play old rhythm and blues music with lots of horns. They’re gonna see high energy. I mean our guys are blowing horns and dancing,” said Morris.

The party will start tonight at 7pm and go until 10pm. The event is free and perfect for all ages. So come out and bring your families and celebrate the end of summer!

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.