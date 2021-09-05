Wayne County Schools to begin hybrid learning this week

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System will begin a hybrid learning schedule on Thursday, September 9, according to an announcement from the district. The announcement comes just days after Wayne County Schools announced the district would be moving to virtual learning on Tuesday, September 7.

According to the announcement, Wayne County students will learn virtually on Tuesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 8. On Thursday, September 9 and Friday, September 10, students whose last names begin with the letter L through Z will attend school in-person.

Beginning the week of Monday, September 13, students whose last names begin with the letter A through K will attend classes in person on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students with L-Z last names will continue to attend school in-person on Thursdays and Fridays.

The district also says extracurricular activities may resume on Monday, September 6. Bus service will begin on Thursday, September 9. For additional information on the distribution of take-home meals and Wi-Fi access, read the full announcement below:

