Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Braves sign RHP Morton to $20 million deal for 2022

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have locked up another key player for next season, announcing a $20 million, one-year deal for pitcher Charlie Morton.

The contract includes a $20 million club option for 2023 with no buyout. The 37-year-old right-hander has gone 13-5 with a 3.47 ERA for the first-place Braves. Morton leads the team in wins and has provided veteran leadership in a rotation that includes Max Fried and a pair of 23-year-olds, Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa.

The deal comes 2 1/2 weeks after the Braves reached a two-year, $16 million contract with catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh releases statement after he was shot Saturday in Hampton Co.
Play of the Week
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
Eastbound I-16 reopens after crash closes lanes Tuesday morning
Man’s body found off Ferguson Avenue in Chatham County

Latest News

Georgia Southern true freshman quarterback Cam'Ron Ransom looking to pass in the Eagles final...
Ga. Southern keeps Gardner-Webb at bay in 30-25 win
South Carolina coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland threw for four touchdowns on 13 completions...
(Shane) Beamer Ball debuts in South Carolina’s 46-0 win
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during...
Defensive gem lifts No. 5 Georgia past No. 3 Clemson, 10-3
Georgia's Kirby Smart and Clemson's Dabo Swinney on a College GameDay sign in Charlotte.
Georgia, Clemson fans show out for College GameDay