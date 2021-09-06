Sky Cams
Crews complete final cut of Georgia shipwreck demolition

(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - Salvage crews have finished cutting apart the last two sections of a cargo ship that overturned along the Georgia coast two years ago.

The multiagency command overseeing demolition of the South Korean freighter Golden Ray said Sunday that the final cut was completed Saturday. The separated chunks are still waiting to be removed by barge.

The Golden Ray capsized soon after leaving the Port of Brunswick with 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks on Sept. 8, 2019.

Crews spent the past 10 months using a length of anchor chain powered by a towering crane to saw the shipwreck into eight giant chunks. Even after the last big pieces are gone, there’s still extensive cleanup to do of debris that fell into the water.

