Crowds head to Tybee to soak up final rays of summer

TYBEE BEACH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island was packed over the weekend and into today as folks soak up the sun for the last bit of summer.

Visitors from all over made the trip to the beach and are now starting to make their way back home.

The parking lots were full, and the beach scattered with people as the Labor Day festivities were in full swing.

“Come out to the beach, you can’t beat it,” visitors from Tennessee said.

But before the weekend started, the beach rescue team were concerned about peoples’ safety in the water. On Saturday and Sunday water conditions were very dangerous.

“Five total rescues Saturday and Sunday,” senior lifeguard Todd Horne said.

Horne is the senior lifeguard on the island. He says these rescues were because of the rip currents, but luckily no one was seriously hurt.

“We’ve been doing a lot better job over these last couple of years educating families as they come onto the beach and educating our lifeguards for preventative measures,” Horne said.

Horne says they did have a significant number of jellyfish sting victims, with more than 50 happening before noon Monday. Although as the water gets warmer, Horne says, this isn’t all that uncommon.

“Sunday, we had approximately 100 stings. So far today we’ve had 50-60 stings so far and we just got out here on the beach, so we anticipate there’s going to be quite a few again today,” Horne said.

Visitors Matt Simpson and Ben Curtis say this is their first time to Tybee. They say after seeing the crowds they were shocked that finding a place to stay wasn’t difficult.

“We got a really good spot right next to, like, the heart of Tybee. On the strip,” Curtis said.

They say they’ve been here all weekend and have found it to be a great atmosphere to celebrate the holiday.

“We’re taking advantage of every day,” Simpson said.

“We can’t take it for granted and we’re happy to be here,” Curtis said.

For anyone who still has plans to come to the beach until the cooler weather rolls in, Monday was the last day for lifeguards to be out on the beach on the weekdays. Lifeguards will be out on the weekends until the end of September.

