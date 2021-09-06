Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 9-6-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will stall to our west into Wednesday. This will keep our rain chances low and our temps above average. A second cold front will move in Thursday and pass south of the area into Saturday. This will bring more clouds and cooler but seasonable temps. We are watching the potential for tropical moisture move in from the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. Computer models are suggesting showers Thursday but we’ll have a better handle on exact timing in the next few days. There is a 30% chance this area may become tropical so we’ll be monitoring closely. As the disturbance pulls away Saturday our rain chances will go down and temps will increase.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early, lows 71-79.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.

TROPICS: Hurricane Larry is moving to the NW in the central Atlantic Ocean about 1000 miles southeast of Bermuda. Larry is a cat 3 hurricane and is forecast to remain a hurricane as it passes just east of Bermuda Thursday. Larry will weaken a little Friday as it turns to the northwest and will get close to Newfoundland Saturday as an extra-tropical system. It is no threat to our area but keep our rip current a little higher than normal. A surface trough combined with an upper level disturbance over the Yucatán Peninsula and southern Gulf of Mexico is producing widespread showers and storms. This area is forecast to move closer to the northeast Gulf coast by midweek. Upper level winds should prevent any significant development. There is a 30% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days and areas from Louisiana to Florida will need to monitor its progress this week.

Marine Forecast: Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kt becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft. Tuesday: W winds at 5-10 kt becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft.

