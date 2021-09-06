Eighth Air Force played big role in the hours following the attacks on 9/11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Of course, many remember the scene. The moment President George W. Bush found out about the attacks on 9/11 while reading to students in Sarasota, Florida.

But what you might not know is where he went next.

“Since Washington D.C. had been attacked as well, Air Force One headed westward to an Air Force base called Barksdale,” said Eighth Air Force Historian Lane Callaway.

According Callaway, once on the ground at the Air Force base in Louisiana President Bush made one request.

“The President asked to use a secure phone. There was none in the Dougherty Conference Center, so they moved him to the headquarters of the Eighth Air Force.”

That’s right, the Eighth Air Force, as in the Mighty Eighth which was founded here in Savannah and now headquartered at Barksdale Air Force Base.

After relocating to the Eighth Air Force Headquarters President Bush made his call and got to work.

“That’s when the president and his staff started to write the brief message he would give to the American people,” said Callaway.

A message that would take place a short time later in the conference room of the Eighth Air Force.

“Behind him, two American flags, also the pictures of the 17 Medal of Honor recipients from the Eighth Air Force during World War II,” Callaway says.

Along with their pictures, the flag of the Mighty Eighth can be seen off to his side.

Of course, on a day no one will ever forget, the images of the Mighty Eighth may seem like a footnote.

Even the work they did that day may pale in comparison to what we saw at ground zero.

But they proved once again, that when the Mighty Eighth is called upon, they’ll be there to answer, in any way they’re needed.

During this national tragedy the commanders of the Eighth Air Force and 2nd Bombing Wing quickly change the focus of the airport on the base to support the President and Air Force One on 9/11,” Callaway said.

