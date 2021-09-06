Sky Cams
HHI vacation rental manager says Summer 2021 was one of the best ever

By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Tourists on Hilton Head Island have now been through two straight summer seasons during a pandemic.

Like a lot of industries, the rentals on Hilton Head took a big hit last year, but this summer season might have been the most lucrative one in decades.

A partner from a company that helps rent about 100 properties on the island said it was the best summer ever.

“For us, I’ve been doing this about 20 years in this industry and I’ve never seen consistent occupancy numbers like this and never seen revenue numbers to this level,” Island Time Hilton Head Managing Partner Dru Brown said.

Brown continued to glow about how great the summer tourist season was.

“It was definitely a crazy summer. We had record levels of occupancy and record levels of ADR, which is the average daily rate, so we saw an absolute boom when it came time to the summertime for rentals this year, it was pretty amazing,” Brown said.

Brown said that 2020 was tough, and the company lost $300,000 in the first quarter of that year. But ever since, they’ve been doing great and the rental market on Hilton Head is thriving even more than ever.

