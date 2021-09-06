Hilton Head visitors enjoying final days of summer

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - As Labor Day winds down, beachgoers begin to head home.

“It’s pretty awesome, it’s nice to not have to use paid time off and come to the beach with friends and family and just hang out,” Jordan Feathers said.

He wasn’t the only one motivated by that extra day off.

“It’s just the last blast of summer. You can take a week off and come down here to Hilton Head. We got paid time off because we both work full time, so you can come down here for the week and you only have to burn four PTO days and things quiet down. We were here in June, and it’s packed,” Beth Schirmer said.

Everyone WTOC spoke with Monday said the beach was much more crowded over the weekend, so they were enjoying the end of that summer tourist season.

