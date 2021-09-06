Labor Day crowds keeping Tybee businesses busy

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The crowds showed up this holiday weekend on Tybee Island and some businesses tell us it was a great way to close out the summer season.

The island has continued to prove over and over again that it’s a popular destination. As far as this Labor Day goes, thousands of people showed up to have a good time and enjoy their time off.

Businesses say this last big rush of people is just what they hoped for.

Joy Horn, manager at the Riptide Bar on the pier, says all summer long business has been booming. She says with these crowds and with the effects of the pandemic on their supply, they were forced to get a little creative at times in order to continue serving as many people as possible.

But even with these challenges Horn says they’ve been very successful. This weekend, she says, has been tiring but that they couldn’t have asked for anything better.

“It was awesome! It was everything you wanted in a holiday weekend. Everybody made a lot of money. We were, thankfully, lucky enough to be fully staffed, so that made things way simpler, way easier. So yeah, feeling blessed. It was a great weekend,” Horn said.

Horn says usually after the Labor Day weekend business does start to die down, but she says they’re really happy to have had another successful season even in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

