LABOR DAY | Hotter, more humid weather returns!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s inland, around 70 in Savannah and low to mid-70s further south and along the coastline.

It’s a dry morning, but some patchy fog is possible before 8 a.m. or so.

Under a partly cloudy sky, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon. Temperatures peak in the lower 90s in many spots this afternoon, with a mostly dry forecast. Only a very spotty shower, or two, may develop this afternoon and early evening. The weather should cooperate with Labor Day pool and beach plans.

But I’m tracking a greater chance of mid-week rain...

Tropical moisture associated with a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will get hung-up along a cold front that is progressing through the southeast. The combination of the two will boost our chance of rain mid to late week; later Wednesday and Thursday.

Severe tropical impacts are NOT in the forecast, but wetter weather is looking more likely with a quickly improving weekend forecast.

Have a peaceful Labor Day,

Cutter

