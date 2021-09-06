Man shot as Georgia deputies served warrant faces charges

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) - State investigators say a man who was shot and wounded when sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at his southeast Georgia home in May is now facing charges.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents on Aug. 25 arrested 47-year-old Varshan Brown on multiple charges, including aggravated assault against a peace officer.

The GBI says Brown was shot and wounded May 4 when Camden County deputies with a drug-related search warrant forced entry into a home in Woodbine just before 5 a.m. that day. A woman inside the house, 37-year-old Latoya James, was shot and killed.

