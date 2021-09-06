Sky Cams
Person charged with arson after domestic dispute leads to house fire

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is charged with first degree arson after a domestic dispute led to a house in flames, according to Savannah Fire.

The fire department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 10400 block of Gray Fox Way in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 6.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of a home. Firefighters extinguished the blaze but not before the fire caused extensive damage to the interior of the home, according to Savannah Fire.

No one was physically injured, but one resident was charged with first degree arson. Fire investigators determined that the resident threw their spouse’s clothing out the front door during a domestic dispute and set it on fire. Flames from the burning pile of clothes extended to the structure, rendering it uninhabitable.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Savannah veteran shares recovery after shooting left him paralyzed 3 years ago
