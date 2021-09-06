Savannah businesses enjoying holiday weekend crowds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Labor Day weekend winds down in Savannah, we’re checking in on how the crowds were downtown.

A couple local businesses say it went well, even better than expected for some.

With a lot of folks already hitting the road to head home after the long holiday weekend, there were still a good number of visitors in the Historic District on Monday.

From retail to restaurants, a lot of people going in and out of store fronts on Broughton Street all day. Visit Savannah leaders anticipated hotels around the Coastal Empire would see around 80 percent occupancy on average, which is lower than early or mid-summer holidays, but typical.

“You can tell when the kids go back to school. People tend to stay home for just a little while. But honestly, this year, that was about two and a half, three weeks. And here we are, back to booming yet again,” said Carey Ferrara, with the Gaslight Group.

With B. Matthews and Abe’s on Lincoln along or just off the Bay Street corridor, Gaslight Group is positioned to take advantage of holiday travel coming into Savannah’s Historic District. Ferrara says they check in with lodging companies to get a sense of how busy things could get. The owner of a restaurant just down the street does the same.

“We can read by them, if they’re busy or not. So, like if they’re busy they’ll say ‘we’re full’ and that means all the hotels around us are full. So, we can go by that. And this weekend everybody’s full,” Debi’s Restaurant on Bay owner Debi Christiansen said.

And this Labor Day weekend, Christiansen says her restaurant had its best weekend in months.

“It’s going very well. We were very busy Saturday, crazy busy Sunday and busier than expected today,” Christiansen said.

Some visitors from Atlanta who wanted a less-crowded holiday weekend experience and decided to make the trip to the Hostess City.

“My experience was actually pleasant, very delightful, because people were friendly. There were no long wait times, people were in and out. Everyone seemed to be more accustomed to getting people in and getting people out where people wouldn’t have long times to wait,” Devon Groom said.

Grooms says he also felt comfortable with the level of COVID-19 precaution taken around the city while he was visiting.

