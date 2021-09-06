Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SC wildlife scientists and zoo team up to save gopher frogs

(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Wildlife scientists and a South Carolina zoo are teaming up to save endangered gopher frogs.

The Department of Natural Resources says the survival rate of the eggs and tadpoles for the frogs is extremely low. Wildlife scientists find the eggs in Lowcountry wetlands and Riverbanks Zoo raises them in captivity. Scientists say that allows both groups to use their strengths.

Wildlife scientists are also working to restore habitat for gopher frogs, so the eggs and tadpoles have a better chance to survive.

Officials say several hundred frogs have been saved through the South Carolina program and similar efforts in North Carolina, Alabama and Georgia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
SLED investigating shooting that injured Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Police lights
Port Wentworth Police involved in high speed chase, suspect arrested

Latest News

Man shot as Georgia deputies served warrant faces charges
Ahmaud Arbery
Ahmaud Arbery’s family: Indicting ex-prosecutor a `huge win’
Crews complete final cut of Georgia shipwreck demolition
Two dead after two-vehicle crash on Sam’s Point Road in Beaufort County