Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Two dead after two-vehicle crash on Sam’s Point Road in Beaufort County

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash on Sam’s Point Road in Beaufort County on Saturday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2019 Nissan sedan was traveling north on Sam’s Point Road when a 2010 BMW turned left onto Sam’s Point Road from Attaway Lane. The vehicles collided around 7:38 p.m.

There were three people riding in the Nissan at the time of the collision. The front seat passenger, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Broach Jr. of Lanchester, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver and backseat passenger in the Nissan were also transported to a nearby hospital.

Two people were riding in the BMW at the time of the crash. The front seat passenger, identified as 84-year-old Rachel Poovey Navratil of Beaufort County, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
SLED investigating shooting that injured Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, SLED investigating
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Police lights
Port Wentworth Police involved in high speed chase, suspect arrested

Latest News

Man’s body found off Ferguson Avenue in Chatham County
Wayne County Schools to begin hybrid learning this week
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
SLED investigating shooting that injured Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens...
7 people wounded when man opens fire in Georgia college town