Two dead after two-vehicle crash on Sam’s Point Road in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two people have died after a two-vehicle crash on Sam’s Point Road in Beaufort County on Saturday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2019 Nissan sedan was traveling north on Sam’s Point Road when a 2010 BMW turned left onto Sam’s Point Road from Attaway Lane. The vehicles collided around 7:38 p.m.

There were three people riding in the Nissan at the time of the collision. The front seat passenger, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Broach Jr. of Lanchester, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver and backseat passenger in the Nissan were also transported to a nearby hospital.

Two people were riding in the BMW at the time of the crash. The front seat passenger, identified as 84-year-old Rachel Poovey Navratil of Beaufort County, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.