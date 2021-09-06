What’s next for the Blue Mile Project in Statesboro?

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Big changes have started along one of the Statesboro’s marquis streets. Four years ago, the community won one million dollars and started planning the work to make walking from campus to downtown easier.

Folks from the Blue Mile Project say moving utility poles is just the first visible piece of the puzzle.

Crews worked - even on Labor Day- to get lines off the poles next to South Main and attached twenty five feet further off the road.

Volunteer leaders of the Blue Mile Foundation say they want to get rid of the “spiderweb” they say hangs over street.

“We’re actually taking all the power lines and putting them on one side. That will simplify the look and design of the streetscape. Plus we’re raising the poles to try and get them out of the line of sight,” Keely Fennell said.

They’re using some of the money the community won in a national revitalization contest. Their plan includes wider sidewalks and pocket parks for people to stop along the one-mile corridor from Georgia Southern’s front gate to the courthouse and downtown Statesboro. They hope more people will stroll that area and visit shops, restaurants and more.

“This will complete the look we’re going for, starting now just from Gnat’s Landing to the railroad tracks. But we hope to eventually take it all the way to Main & Main.”

In addition, they’re teaming with business owners and landlords to dress up buildings and lots along the way, so visitors feel safer and more welcome. She says you’ll soon see businesses moving their signs further back away from the street. From there, sidewalk and entrance work will start.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.