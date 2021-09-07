Sky Cams
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office arrest two for suspected catalytic converter theft

Nicholas Glover and Robert Glover were arrested by Bulloch County Sheriff's deputies for...
Nicholas Glover and Robert Glover were arrested by Bulloch County Sheriff's deputies for suspected catalytic converter theft.(Bulloch County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office have made two arrests for suspected catalytic converter theft.

In the early morning of Saturday, August 21, deputies conducted an “investigative stop” on a vehicle with its lights off in the parking lot of Cotton Tire in Statesboro, according to a release from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found tools “commonly used to cut catalytic converters and commit burglaries,” a catalytic converter that appears to have been cut from a vehicle and an “illegally possessed firearm.”

Nicholas Blake Glover, 36 of Bamberg, S.C. and Robert Allen Glover, 48, of Gilbert, S.C. were both arrested by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Both are charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Possession of Tools for Commission of a Crime and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony, among other charges.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

