Company donates PPE to Liberty, Wayne hospitals

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Personal protective equipment continues to be in high demand as COVID-19 hospitalizations reach all-time highs.

That life-saving equipment is being delivered to two local hospitals. Tuesday, SK Battery America, a South Korean car battery manufacturer, donated personal protective equipment to Wayne Memorial Hospital and Liberty Regional Medical Center.

“It’s a different time, more than expected. But we have been at the high volumes we’ve been at for two weeks now. So, we just keep battling every day,” Chief Nursing Officer Donna Cochran said.

Congressman Buddy Carter was also there to help deliver the equipment.

