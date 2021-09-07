Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

CRASH: Eastbound I-16 closed between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway

A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those...
A multi-vehicle accident near the Bull River Bridge is expected to cause traffic delays those traveling to Tybee Island Sunday.(WTOC)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash involving a large truck and car has closed I-16, eastbound, between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway. Westbound traffic is not impacted.

Details remain limited, but the eastbound portion of I-16 may remain closed into the heart of the Tuesday morning commute. Your alternates are Highway 80 or Highway 17/Ogeechee Road.

WTOC is working to get more information and will pass updates along on The News at Daybreak, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC News App.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh releases statement after he was shot Saturday in Hampton Co.
Play of the Week
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Man’s body found off Ferguson Avenue in Chatham County
Veteran Michael Gibson became paralyzed after he was shot in the neck three years ago in...
Savannah veteran shares recovery after shooting left him paralyzed 3 years ago

Latest News

Several Savannah Chatham County Public School System drivers called out of work for a second day
SCCPSS Bus Driver strike continues, drivers call out
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Possessing a small amount of marijuana no longer a crime on Tybee after new ordinance
Glennville family recovering from COVID-19
Glennville family recovering from COVID-19
Glennville family recovering from COVID-19
Glennville family recovering from COVID-19