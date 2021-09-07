CRASH: Eastbound I-16 closed between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash involving a large truck and car has closed I-16, eastbound, between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway. Westbound traffic is not impacted.

5AM | I-16 eastbound is closed after a crash just west of Chatham Parkway. Your alternates are Highway 80 and Ogeechee/HWY 17.#wtoctraffic @wtoc11 pic.twitter.com/TzMyjcpfh6 — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) September 7, 2021

Details remain limited, but the eastbound portion of I-16 may remain closed into the heart of the Tuesday morning commute. Your alternates are Highway 80 or Highway 17/Ogeechee Road.

WTOC is working to get more information and will pass updates along on The News at Daybreak, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC News App.

