Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 9-7-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will remain to our west into Wednesday. This will keep our rain chances low and our temps above average. A cold front will move in Thursday and pass south of the area into Saturday. This will bring more clouds and cooler but seasonable temps. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Tropical moisture move in from the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. This will bring widespread showers which may be heavy at times. Localized street flooding is possible. Scattered thunderstorms are possible. There are not expected to be severe but would help produce locally heavy rain. There is a 40% chance this area may become tropical so we’ll be monitoring closely. As the disturbance pulls away Saturday our rain chances will go down and temps will increase.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early, lows 71-79.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. It will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Monday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.

TROPICS: Hurricane Larry is moving to the NW in the central Atlantic Ocean about 800 miles southeast of Bermuda. Larry is a cat 3 hurricane and is forecast to remain a hurricane as it passes just east of Bermuda Thursday. Larry will weaken a little Friday as it turns to the northwest and will get close to Newfoundland Saturday as an extra-tropical system. It is no threat to our area but keep our rip current a little higher than normal. A surface trough combined with an upper level disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico is producing widespread showers and storms. This area is forecast to move closer to the northeast Gulf coast by Wednesday. Upper level winds should prevent any significant development. There is a 30% chance for tropical development in the next 2 days as it approached the coast. There is a 40% chance for tropical development once it moves into the Atlantic Friday. Regardless of development, we’ll see a good chance for rain Thursday.

Marine Forecast: Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Wednesday: SW winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

